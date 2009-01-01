Home | News | General | Giadom reacts as President Buhari endorses him as APC acting national chairman

- The factional acting chairman of the APC, Victor Giadom, has reacted to his endorsement by President Buhari

- Giadom said the president's endorsement is for the good of the ruling party

- The acting APC chairman also said the crisis rocking the ruling party will be addressed at the NEC meeting which he called

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Victor Giadom has reacted to his endorsement as acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, June 24.

Garba Shehu, President Buhari's spokesman, had earlier announced that the president had recognised Giadom as acting head of the ruling party, relying on legal advice.

He said President Buhari would also attend the National Executive Committee meeting of the party scheduled for Thursday, June 25.

Giadom reacts as Buhari endorses him as APC acting national chairman

Source: UGC

Reacting in a tweet, the excited Giadom said: "To God be the glory!"

Ize-Iyamu betrayed us as consensus candidate - Ogiemwonyi

The acting chairman of the APC said his endorsement as national chairman is for the good of the party.

President Buhari's position is against that of a faction of the APC's National Working Committee and the suspended chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

After Oshiomhole's suspension, Giadom declared himself as the acting chairman.

The NWC, however, overruled him and appointed Abiola Ajimobi, former Oyo governor, as acting chairman instead.

The NWC loyal to Oshiomhole also said Eta Hilliard, vice-chairman south-south, would act on behalf of Ajimobi “who is unavoidably absent”.

While Giadom backed up his position with an order from a high court of the Federal Capital Territory, another high court in Rivers state restrained him from parading himself as such.

Speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday evening, Gaidom said the crisis rocking the ruling party will be addressed at the NEC meeting which he called.

"The solution to these problems is attending the NEC meeting," said.

Edo 2020: Why I visited Tinubu in Lagos - Obaseki opens up

The development has also caused heated reactions from Nigerians on social media.

TallJohn, @JohnFanimokun, tweeted: "Buhari did right by following the court order that recognized Giadom to be the Acting Chairman of the APC pending the outcome of the next NEC meeting.

"Calm down, the wailers rejoicing over APC's headache will bite their fingers in the nearest future. "Game on!"

"With Giadom's endorsement by President Buhari, the Dr. Bukola Saraki's statement that "Oshiomhole’s masquerade will dance naked in the market" has come to play," Onilemarun Kareem, @Onile050, tweeted.

"Now that Buhari via Garba Shehu has confirmed Victor Giadom as the acting chairman of APC and also planned to attend NEC meeting scheduled for tomorrow, let see the reactions of other 3 acting chairmen, Oshiomole geng," Ayemojubar, @ayemojubar, tweeted.

Emma ik Umeh (Tcee ), tweeted: "Victor Giadom my man "RIP to Tinubu presidential ambition "Oshiomhole will regret ever disqualifying Obaseki"

Obaseki to Oshiomhole: Stay clear of Edo APC primary

"I said it earlier. This Giadom of a man cant be this confident if there were no powers behind him. Oshiomole has been toast-used and dumped. Another coup is unfolding. Never trust politicians," tiredNigerian, @DuruchibuzorE, tweeted.

Taiwo_Ajakaye, @dmightyangel, commented: "BLIND SPOT OF POLITICS

"Have you seen the BREAKING NEWS about @OfficialAPCNg Chairmanship and @MBuhari declaring that Giadom is the Acting Chairman?

"Ok, let me tell you what to do: 1. Calm down & make LESS comment. 2. Wait for 24 hours. 3. Analyse the worst case."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Prince Hilliard Eta-led NWC of the APC has said President Buhari is not aware of the invitation for the NEC meeting slated for Thursday, June 24 asking members of the party to disregard the meeting.

Gaidom announces self as APC Chairman, cancels Edo guber screening | Legit TV

APC vows to sack members who accept appointments from PDP

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...