Late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya's daughter Tolu welcomes third child with hubby

- Tolu Ijogun, daughter of late pastor Bimbo Odukoya, has welcomed a third child with her husband

- The excited mum shared the news with her followers on Instagram

- Congratulatory messages poured in for her

Late Nigerian pastor, Bimbo Odukoya’s daughter, Tolu Ijogun, has just welcomed a third child with her husband and she shared the news with followers on her official Instagram page.

The excited mum while giving glory to God noted that her family has been blessed with a new addition. According to her, the Olumide Ijogun family has now been made complete by the addition of a new baby boy.

"My Father has blessed us with a beautiful young man to complete the Olumide Ijogun Family! Now a party of 5! Please rejoice with us.... picture beautifully captured by my brother," Tolu wrote in the caption that accompanied her post.

Late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya's daughter Tolu (Odukoya) Ijogun. Photo: Instagram/@toluijogun

Source: Instagram

The mother of three also posted a photo which appeared to have been taken when she was still heavily pregnant with her bundle of joy.

See the post below:

Upon sharing the news with her followers, some of them flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Read what they had to say below:

frekeumoh: "Hallelujah! Congratulations woman of God."

ojuolaakanbi: "Congratulations I am next in line for a great and divine testimony."

bunniebees_fabrics: "Congratulationsssss my darl... may God bless the new born and the entire family. Thank you Jesus"

geebalo: "Congrats to the entire family ! May the lord bless the baby and the entire family"

fara_made: "Congratulations PTols, He is for signs and wonders in Jesus name."

yewilove: "This is beautiful! Congratulations! I pray for an abundance of God's blessings in your lives."

