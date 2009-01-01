Home | News | General | Odion Ighalo shines as Man United destroy Sheffield United in tough EPL battle

- Man United vs Sheffield United finished in a 3-0 win for the home side at Old Trafford

- Anthony Martial was outstanding for the Red Devils as he netted his first senior hat-trick of his career

- The huge win leaves United in fifth with 49 points, just two behind Chelsea who face Man City in their next league match

Anthony Martial's hat-trick was all Man United needed to secure a huge 3-0 win over Sheffield United to keep their Champions League dream alive.

The match played at Old Trafford was the first home fixture for United since the resumption of the Premier League after a 100-day break following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Red Devils were desperate to return to winning ways as they took on the Chris Wilder side who are also looking to seal a European place.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made three changes from the squad that drew 1-1 against Tottenham Hotspur last Friday, with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes starting together for the very first time.

Martial got the hosts off a flying start, with the Frenchman firing home off Marcus Rashford's assist inside just seven minutes of action.

Rashford had a chance to double the advantage five minutes later, only for the forward to miss a sitter after he was brilliantly set up by Martial.

The home side had to wait until the stroke of half time to take full control of the match, with Martial completing his brace of the night as he took full advantage of Wan-Bissaka's assist.

The second half of the encounter produced no magical moments as the first despite the hosts dictating proceedings nearly the entire clash.

The visitors' best chance to draw one back came in the 67th minute after United's defence was caught off guard and forced to bring down Lundstram who was on the break.

Martial went on to bag his first senior hat-trick six minutes later, clipping the ball over Simon Moore from the edge six yards out.

With United in full control, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made five substitutions with 10 minutes to go - the very first quintuplet substitution in Premier League history.

Man United vs Sheffield United: Martial scores hat-trick as Red Devils win 3-0 (photo: Getty)

Source: UGC

Odion Ighalo, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Dan James and Scott McTominay were all introduced to see out the rest of the match, with Paul Pogba among those substituted.

The home win will be enough to cement the Red Devils' fifth place as they chase a top four finish with the league entering the homestretch.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Sports agency known as Roc Nation which is owned by American rapper Jay-Z has announced that Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has penned a deal with them.

This announcement comes days after the England international forced UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to change his decision towards giving free meals to children during summer holidays.

According to the report on Daily Mail, Roc Nation were of great help to Marcus Rashford in his project in making sure that children in the United Kingdom get free meals.

