Just in: Three members of Makinde’s cabinet test positive for COVID-19

- Three members of Governor Makinde's cabinet have tested positive for Covid-19

- This was disclosed by the Oyo state governor on Wednesday, June 24

- Oyo state has a total of 1,055 Covid-19 cases out of which 755 are active, 291 have recovered while nine have died

There are fresh concerns over Covid-19 in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, as three persons in the cabinet of Governor Seyi Makinde tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

Governor Makinde made this known on Wednesday, June 24, via his official Twitter handle.

He tweeted: “Earlier today, we received COVID-19 confirmation tests for all members of the Oyo State Executive Council (EXCO). Sadly, three tests came back positive, and two were inconclusive so they will need to be retested."

According to the data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Oyo state has a total of 1,055 Covid-19 cases out of which 755 are active, 291 have recovered while nine have died.

Recall that Governor Makinde had also earlier tested positive for the disease but recovered after a week in self-isolation.

Three members of Makinde's cabinet test positive for COVID-19.

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the Oyo state government has postponed the date for the resumption of primary 6, Junior Secondary School 3, and Senior Secondary School 3 students in the state.

The Oyo state COVID-19 task made the announcement on Tuesday, June 23, after it reviewed the state's preparedness on the planned resumption of schools.

The state had earlier said students in primary 6, JSS 3, and SS3 in the state could resume on Monday, June 29.

But the spokesperson to the Oyo state governor, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement disclosed that by the new arrangement, teachers would be the ones to resume on Monday, June 29.

He said primary 6, JSS3 and SS3, will now resume on July 6.

Adisa also disclosed that the Oyo state government has been inspecting schools to determine compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols put in place ahead of resumption.

In another news, as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Nigeria, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, the director-general of the NCDC, has revealed that there is no state that is free from the outbreak.

He disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) media briefing on Monday, June 22, in Abuja.

According to him, some states who might not have recorded any COVID-19 case at the moment will eventually do.

