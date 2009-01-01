The Men's Club are back on your TV screens
Whist they may not necessarily be bringing music, they know how to shake things up.
From broken hearts to shaky friendships, and boys just trying to be boys- Aminu, Louis, Tayo and Lanre are back for another suspense and drama infused season of The Mens’ Club.
Will Tumini come back in Aminu Garba’s life? Has Louis finally found love that can rid him of his ‘Mummy’s boy title’? Does Lanre understand that these older women are more than just years, you need experience with them- someone better tell him! And can Tayo just make up his mind and ease us out of his numerous love triangles?
Discover your favourites in this new season of The Men’s Club, set to drop on REDTV, on July 22nd.
The Boys are back in town!
