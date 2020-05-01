Home | News | General | Drug Baron Allegation: Why I pardoned Zibiri – Okunbo

Captain Okunbo

BUSINESS magnate, philanthropist and trained commercial pilot, Captain Hosa Okunbo, said yesterday that he has pardoned one Marvelous Zibiri, for slandering him and calling him a drug baron.

Zibiri, in a publication, which went viral on the social media, had described Okunbo as a “drug baron.”

But on June 20, 2020, Zibiri through his lawyer, tendered an apology to Okunbo, seeking his patience and understanding.

In two separate letters of apology and undertaking, dated June 23, 2020, Zibiri said: “I further hereunder undertake never to be involved in such publications affecting him (Okunbo) in any manner. I hope Captain Idahosa will find a heart to forgive me and withdraw the petition against me in the FIB.

“I wish to undertake that I shall make wide and copious publications in both print and social media, recanting, withdrawing and disclaiming slanderous publications against Captain Okunbo.”

Captain Okunbo had through his lawyer, in a letter dated June 21, complained of the publication.

Explaining why he pardoned Zibiri, Okunbo said: “Being an elder statesman and a person with good interest of the youths and people of Edo State, coupled with several pleas from his people, I have decided to forgive and not press charges on the condition that Zibiri keeps to his undertakings as expressed through his lawyer’s letter and reiterated in the response to the one by my lawyer.

“Though serious damage has been caused by Zibiri acts and conduct, and though his undertakings, pleas and withdrawals may not adequately redress or compensate for the damage, but being a father figure to such youths and out of his magnanimity, I decided to forgive and let go if the conditions, aforesaid, are met.”

