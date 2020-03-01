Home | News | General | Okowa hails Gbajabiamila at 58

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, congratulated Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as he clocks 58.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa noted that Gbajabiamila had made remarkable contributions to the development of Nigeria and the Legislature in particular, in his 17 years in the nation’s parliament.

Gbajabiamila, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), represents Surulere 1 Constituency of Lagos State, was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2003.

He was elected Minority Leader in 2011, House Leader in 2015 and Speaker in 2019.

The governor commended Gbajabiamila for his tremendous impact and outstanding legislative prowess, which culminated to his current exalted position in the Green Chamber.

He urged the Speaker to bring his commitment and resilience to nation-building to ensure passage of important Bills like the Petroleum Industry Bill, Electoral Act Amendment as well as alteration of of the Constitution on Devolution of Power.

“The House under your leadership made huge progress by introducing a total of 853 Bills as against the 634 recorded in the 8th Assembly.

“I must commend the robust relationship between the Legislature and the Executive under your leadership as Speaker of the 9th Assembly.

“Mr Speaker, under your leadership, the Green Chamber remains dedicated to the task of passing people-oriented Bills, which include the record-passing of 2020 Appropriation Bill and its subsequent signing by President Muhammadu Buhari before the end of 2019.

“I urge Mr Speaker and his honourable colleagues to ensure passage of Bills concerning critical matters of nationhood and citizens’ wellbeing.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on the occasion of your 58th birth anniversary.

“I join your family, colleagues, political associates, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring fulfillment.

“As you deservedly celebrate this anniversary, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and more years of happiness and contributions to nation-building,” Okowa said.

