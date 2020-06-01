Home | News | General | “It Is Over For Tinubu. He Has Been Retired From Politics” – FFK

First Oshiomole is kicked out by the Court of Appeal. Then his preferred replacement, Ajimobi, falls into a coma. Then his arch rival, Giadom, is recognised by Buhari as Acting National Chairman.

Conclusion: it is over for Tinubu. He has been thrown under the bus and retired from politics!

