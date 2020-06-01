Home | News | General | “It Is Over For Tinubu. He Has Been Retired From Politics” – FFK
FG urged to revisit South Korean 100 million dollars loan deal on Ikere Gorge Dam
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits California With Tremors Felt In Las Vegas & Los Angeles

“It Is Over For Tinubu. He Has Been Retired From Politics” – FFK



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 59 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

First Oshiomole is kicked out by the Court of Appeal. Then his preferred replacement, Ajimobi, falls into a coma. Then his arch rival, Giadom, is recognised by Buhari as Acting National Chairman.

Conclusion: it is over for Tinubu. He has been thrown under the bus and retired from politics!

alt
Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169