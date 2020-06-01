Home | News | General | 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits California With Tremors Felt In Las Vegas & Los Angeles

A powerful 6.0 magnitude quake rocked California today, with tremors sending shockwaves through buildings.

The tremor was felt in many parts of California, including Los Angeles, and Nevada shortly after it struck near Lone Pine..

Shocks were even felt as far away as Las Vegas, according to reports.

It happened just north of Ridgecrest, the place where a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck

The tremor occurred after the region was hit by a series of smaller quakes up to 4.5 magnitude in strength in the days prior.

At first the USGS, which monitors earthquakes across the globe, said the tremor was 6.0 magnitude in strength.

It also said the tremor struck at a depth of 5.5miles.

But, the organisation later revised the strength of the quake down to 5.8.

Footage taken during the earthquake showed rooms swaying as tremors rattled buildings in central California and beyond.

One clip, taken inside a newsroom showed lights moving from side to side as rumbles could be heard

There have been no reports of damage or lives lost during the earthquake.

It comes after a 7.4 magnitude quake shook Mexico and triggered a tsunami warning for several Central American nations.

Officials later confirmed that one person had died in the earthquake.

