Home | News | General | Martial scores hat-trick as Manchester United dominate in easy win over Sheffield United
Giadom’s NEC Meeting Illegal, Says APC National Secretary
Father advises his little daughter to carry textbooks inside exam hall when she grows up; Nigerians reacts (Video)

Martial scores hat-trick as Manchester United dominate in easy win over Sheffield United



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 45 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A well deserved, thoroughly entertaining win from Man Utd. They played some lovely football, dominated the game, confidence, pace, skill, power – everything you need..

alt

Sheffield United have looked a little devoid of ideas and a bit found out since the restart, and I feel like Wilder needs to work some of that magic he wanted to show off about earlier if he’s going to make their European ambitions happen.

Anthony Martial scored all three goals for the hosts, notching his first senior hat-trick. Paul Pogba was impressive too, creating four opportunities as Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side made it 12 unbeaten.

final score is Man Utd 3-0 Sheff Utd

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169