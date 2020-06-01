Martial scores hat-trick as Manchester United dominate in easy win over Sheffield United
A well deserved, thoroughly entertaining win from Man Utd. They played some lovely football, dominated the game, confidence, pace, skill, power – everything you need..
Sheffield United have looked a little devoid of ideas and a bit found out since the restart, and I feel like Wilder needs to work some of that magic he wanted to show off about earlier if he’s going to make their European ambitions happen.
Anthony Martial scored all three goals for the hosts, notching his first senior hat-trick. Paul Pogba was impressive too, creating four opportunities as Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side made it 12 unbeaten.
final score is Man Utd 3-0 Sheff Utd
