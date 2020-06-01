Home | News | General | Father advises his little daughter to carry textbooks inside exam hall when she grows up; Nigerians reacts (Video)

A Nigerian father caught the attention of social media users after he was spotted in a video encouraging his little daughter to partake in examination malpractice.

The man who spoke partly in Igbo language, advised his daughter to learn how sneak in textbooks inside the exam Hall, so she can pass in flying colors..

According to him, he did it during his days in school and it worked for him. He advised her not to stress her brain in the exam Hall trying to get answers to questions she hasn’t seen before.

He further assured his daughter that he loves her very much, and that is the reason why he is giving her the best advice.

Watch the video below;

