Home | News | General | “Don’t be so quick to judge me, I have the biggest heart” – Bobrisky says
World Bank approves $750m loan to improve electricity in Nigeria
Wife damages husband’s scrotum after allegedly catching him cheating with another woman

“Don’t be so quick to judge me, I have the biggest heart” – Bobrisky says



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 55 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Controversial cross dresser, Bobrisky has penned down an open letter to people who are often quick to criticize him on social media.

In a recent post which the self acclaimed ‘male barbie’ shared via his Instagram page, he urged his fans to get to know him personally before judging him..

alt

He further expressed how he is ready to go the extra mile for his friends whenever they get into any kind of problem.

According to Bob, he is ready to pluck out one of his eyes to save a dear friend.

See his post below;

alt
Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169