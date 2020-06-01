Home | News | General | “I wish I was a star in America, Nigerian fans won’t like your pictures unless you do giveaway” – Actress Uche Ogbodo
"I wish I was a star in America, Nigerian fans won't like your pictures unless you do giveaway" – Actress Uche Ogbodo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  6 hours 59 minutes ago
Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to her instastory to rant about how fans treat Nigerian celebrities on social media.

According to the Enugu born movie star, Nigerian fans won’t like your pictures unless you do giveaway. She added that she wishes she was a star in America and not Nigeria..

In her words ;

“Infact I wish I’m a star in America not Nigeria. Fans! If you don’t do giveaway, nobody likes your pictures. You are posting for yourself. I just hate it.”

