Home | News | General | BREAKING: 9 deaths as Nigeria records 649 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 22,000 (see 22 states affected)

- Nigeria's Covid-19 cases have soared to 22,020 as the NCDC announced 649 new infections on Wednesday

- The new cases were recorded in 22 states, including the Federal Capital Territory

- With the latest NCDC data, Nigeria now has 22,020 cases of Covid-19, with 7,613 recoveries and 542 deaths

Nigeria's Covid-19 cases have exceeded 22,000 as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 649 new cases of the new coronavirus disease on Wednesday night, June 24.

The NCDC released the newly recorded cases of the infectious disease via its official Twitter handle.

Legit.ng notes that the new cases were recorded in 22 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos still topped the chart with 250 cases while Oyo and plateau followed with 100 and 40 cases respectively.

The latest NCDC report shows that Nigeria now has 22,020 cases of Covid-19, with 7,613 recoveries and 542 deaths.

Nine people have died from the coronavirus complications in the last 24 hours while 275 people have recovered during the same period.

Below is the state by state breakdown of the new cases:

Lagos-250

Oyo-100

Plateau-40

Delta-40

Abia-28

Kaduna-27

Ogun-22

Edo-20

Akwa Ibom-18

Kwara-17

FCT-17

Enugu-14

Niger-13

Adamawa-13

Bayelsa-7

Osun-6

Bauchi-6

Anambra-4

Gombe-3

Sokoto-2

Imo-1

Kano-1

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there were fresh concerns over Covid-19 in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, as three persons in the cabinet of Governor Seyi Makinde tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

Governor Makinde made this known on Wednesday, June 24, via his official Twitter handle.

He tweeted: “Earlier today, we received COVID-19 confirmation tests for all members of the Oyo State Executive Council (EXCO). Sadly, three tests came back positive, and two were inconclusive so they will need to be retested."

Meanwhile, due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the Oyo state government has postponed the date for the resumption of primary 6, Junior Secondary School 3, and Senior Secondary School 3 students in the state.

The Oyo state COVID-19 task made the announcement on Tuesday, June 23, after it reviewed the state's preparedness on the planned resumption of schools.

The state had earlier said students in primary 6, JSS 3, and SS3 in the state could resume on Monday, June 29.

But the spokesperson to the Oyo state governor, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement disclosed that by the new arrangement, teachers would be the ones to resume on Monday, June 29. He said primary 6, JSS3 and SS3, will now resume on July 6.

