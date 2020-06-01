Home | News | General | BOWEN varsity sacks over 100 workers, says decision necessary to sustain school

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Amidst growing concerned on the effect of ravaging coronavirus on the country’s economy, Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State has reportedly sacked over 100 staffs of the institution.

It was gathered that the sacked staffers received their letters of disengagement through email late on Tuesday.

One of the affected staffers, who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the institution claimed that the decision was due to COVID-19 induced economic crisis in the country.

According to the source, the situation is currently generating anxiety, as some staffers were threatening to protest the action.

“How can the university-owned by a church just wake up and lay off such number of staff at this time? Even the government at all levels are struggling to keep their staff and pay them.

The situation as it is may lead to violence as some affected staffers are insisting on protesting against the decision of the university”, the source added.

Responding to the incident, the Public Relation Officer of Bowen University, Mr Toba Adaramola confirmed that the institution sacked some staffs, including both academic and non-academic staffs due to change in the institution’s way of running its activities.

He said about 8-10% of the workforce was affected, adding that the decision to reduce workforce had been on for sometimes.

“The decision affected those in academics and non-academic staff.

“In August 2018, it was discovered that the university is heading toward inflection point and the management deliberated on the reasons for the inflection.

“It was discovered that change of culture was part of the problem. Hence we embraced technology and so many staffers were no longer needed to perform certain duties.

“Although it is a painful decision but one that is necessary to sustain the university since it is not public institution that can rely on any subvention apart from the fees it charged its students”, Adaramola said.

He added that the school has taken necessary measures to cater for all the affected members of staff to have a soft landing and ensure that they were not just relieved of their duty without adequate compensation.

Vanguard Nigeria News

