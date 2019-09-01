Home | News | General | NUJ commends Umahi on infrastructure development

—Assures him of Support, Partnership of Media

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, has commended Governor David Umahi, of Ebonyi State for his unprecedented infrastructure development in the state.

The president who spoke at the Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakiliki, on Wednesday, during public participation of the revised 2020 budget of the state, christened ‘Minutes of Citizen Input and Public Participation Meeting Towards the 2020 Budget Preparation,’ also assured the governor of the support and partnership of the media.

Isiguzo also said that the governor has achieved much, even with the meagre allocation accruing to the state from the federation account, adding that he has made the people part of the decision-making process of his administration by seeking their inputs in the year’s budget preparation and plans.

According to the National President, “What you are doing today is very appropriate because the budget substantially describes the way of lives of the people. Today, you have congregated Ebonyians from different sectors to make their contributions; this is quite commendable. Your Excellency, you are making the people part of your governance.

“I would also expect that their participation would not just end at the point of making inputs to the proposed revised budget. The people should also participate in monitoring this budget. It is important that you put in place a citizens’ committee to be saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the implementation of the budget. It would help in recording the achievements you have recorded in implementing it.

“The media is not just about criticising governments, it is also our lifestyle to do so constructively and objectively. The media and governments are institutional partners.

” Therefore, I must make these observations. Last night, when I arrived Ebonyi State with my team, the state’s chairman of NUJ led us round the state. I must tell you that we met a new Ebonyi State. Going through the new Bridges and fly-overs was a wonderful experience for us. It was as if we were somewhere in Belgium, London or Dubai. I must say that you have done very well in infrastructure development inspite of the fact that your state takes the lead from the states that receive very poor allocations from the federation account. I can tell that you have substantially done well.

“I want to assure you of the support of over 50,000 journalists in Nigeria, we shall continue to be partners in progress,” he said.

