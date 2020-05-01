Home | News | General | Over 13,000 applicants jostling for Osun Amotekun job

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Over 13,000 applicant were jostling for enrollment into the Western Nigeria Security Outfit in Osun state codenamed Amotekun.

This followed the directives of the Osun state government to the stste residents to apply for Amotekun corps cadets.

The deadline for application, which was earlier schedule for Friday June 19 was extended to Tuesday June 23, 2020 to allow for more resident access the portal.

According to the Director General of the Corps, Amitolu Shittu the number of persons that have applied for the job is in excess of 13, 000.

He had earlier pledged to make the state Amotekun Corps a reference for others in the region.

Although the state is yet to constitute a board that is scheduled to oversee the affairs of the corps.

