Access Bank excites SMEs with digital cashflow lending.

As part of its effort to provide access to finance for small and medium enterprises, SMEs, to grow and expand their businesses, Access Bank Plc has launched a digital lending portal, “Cashflow Loans by Access”, which is a solution for business owners to access loans easily from the comfort of their homes through an online platform while staying safe.

This new service, is accessible to all SME customers who have established sufficient cashflow records with the bank.

Speaking at the launch of the portal, Victor Etuokwu, the bank’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, reiterated the bank’s commitment to impact SMEs positively.

He stated: “In a period like this, when we need to be more present and relevant in the lives of our customers than ever, we have risen to the challenge to ensure business owners have easy access to funds to sustain and expand their businesses while keeping safe. We are committed to not only providing uninterrupted service but superior service to meet the needs of all our customer segments.

“To deliver on our promise to continually give our customers ‘more’, we have developed this efficient digital lending platform which will make loan application more convenient with flexible collateral, favourable interest rates, application tracking, robust customer service and much more.

“We have been focused on providing solutions targeted at boosting the economy because we believe it is our responsibility to contribute to the stimulation of economic growth. With the launch of “Cashflow Loans by Access”, we are renewing our committment to providing the much needed financial support to SMEs.”

