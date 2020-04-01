Home | News | General | On the suit against Buhari by Middle Belt and Southern leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari

AFTER five years of murmurings, complaints, criticisms and even isolated lawsuits, leaders of the Middle Belt and South have taken President Muhammadu Buhari to court for running a government of extreme nepotism and marginalisation in gross violation of the Constitution and the need to preserve the unity of Nigeria.

Led by nonagenarian Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, the co-litigants include Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Dr. John Nnia Nwodo, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo and Mrs. Sarah Dokotri.

The group is asking an Abuja Federal High Court to determine whether it was not “reckless and adverse to the interest of Nigeria” for the president to obtain a loan facility amounting to US$22.7bn for infrastructural development only to allocate the bulk of it to the Northern region and less than one per cent to the South East. They want the loan declared unconstitutional.

Additionally, they want the court to determine whether the powers which the Constitution vests on the President to make appointments into the top hierarchy of the Federal Government have been lawfully exercised by Buhari.

They are also asking the court to award N50 billion “punitive, aggravated and exemplary” damages against the defendants.

This is, perhaps, the most important legal action ever filed against a sitting government in Nigeria’s history because it touches very strongly on issues at the very fabric of national cohesiveness.

The point is that we sat idly and watched for five long years while these breaches of the constitutional rights of citizens of certain sections of the country were being perpetrated.

We have a Constitution that clearly provides against lopsided appointments, especially at the Federal level. The much misunderstood Federal Character principle (Section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution) provides that: The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or in any of its agencies.

Even though a lawyer, Francis Moneke, had filed a suit on February 8, 2018, challenging extreme nepotism and marginalisation in Buhari’s government, this group litigation will allow Nigerians to see if the Judiciary is still willing to dispense justice without fear or favour.

It will show if a president should be allowed to abandon the Constitution he swore to uphold and do as he wishes irrespective of the danger his actions will have on Nigeria’s unity.

We are watching!

VANGUARD

