Islamic Movement protest incessant killings in the country, call for release of leader

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria in Kano have staged a peaceful protest in Kano condemning the continuous incessant killings in the country, especially in Zamfara and Katsina states.

Speaking to Vanguard at the close of the protest on Wednesday, one of the organizers, a representative of the Academic Forum of the Movement Engr Aliyu Kabara said the Movement is condemning the continuous killing of innocent citizens who by extension are Muslims.

“We are out to protest in condemnation of the continuous illegal detention of our leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenat Ibrahim.

“Also we are condemning the continuous killing of innocent citizens who are also Muslims in northern Nigeria in places like Zamfara, Katsina and other places.

“Our leaders Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky has warned against these killings since 2012 which he said are for the purpose of exploiting natural resources. He warned that they will be terrorizing innocent citizens and killing them to get access to such resources and we are now seeing what is happening in Zamfara and Katsina states.

“They are now killing innocent citizens who are also Muslims and the leaders are not showing any concern.

“In our position as Nigerian citizens and Muslims, we call on the people to rise against this oppressive acts to protect themselves and humanity from incessant killings. We condemn the killing and call for a stop.

“We call for the immediate and unconditional release of our leader Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife from illegal detention. The court has since ordered his release and compensation but the Nigerian government acted in contempt of court and dubiously concocted a case against him in Kaduna” he stated.

The protest march started in the morning from the Kano Central Mosque close to the Emir’s palace to Mandawari through to Sabon Titi and terminated at Tal’udu.

