Home | News | General | Gov. Fayemi opens up on being barred from seeing President Buhari
Islamic Movement protest incessant killings in the country, call for release of leader
EPL: What Martial said after scoring his Man Utd’s first hat-trick

Gov. Fayemi opens up on being barred from seeing President Buhari



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 37 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has denied reports that he failed to see President Muhammadu Buhari, when he visited the Aso Presidential Villa.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, the governor accused a senior presidential aide of planting the story..

alt

Fayemi claimed that the aide, who is a former lawmaker, told close associates that he would battle him with “falsehood and cheap blackmail”.

The statement insisted that Fayemi had no plan to see Buhari on Tuesday, as he had met him earlier in the day, along with Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Governor Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Governor Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

Also present at that meeting were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

“The Ekiti State Governor was never denied any opportunity to see President Buhari as he did not ask to see the President and neither did he go with Chief Giadom,” the statement added

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167