Gov. Fayemi opens up on being barred from seeing President Buhari

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has denied reports that he failed to see President Muhammadu Buhari, when he visited the Aso Presidential Villa.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, the governor accused a senior presidential aide of planting the story..

Fayemi claimed that the aide, who is a former lawmaker, told close associates that he would battle him with “falsehood and cheap blackmail”.

The statement insisted that Fayemi had no plan to see Buhari on Tuesday, as he had met him earlier in the day, along with Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Governor Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Governor Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

Also present at that meeting were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

“The Ekiti State Governor was never denied any opportunity to see President Buhari as he did not ask to see the President and neither did he go with Chief Giadom,” the statement added

