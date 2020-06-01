Home | News | General | EPL: What Martial said after scoring his Man Utd’s first hat-trick
EPL: What Martial said after scoring his Man Utd's first hat-trick



Manchester United forward, Anthony Martial, on Wednesday night, said it was special for him to score his first Red Devils’ hat-trick following his side’s Premier League 3-0 win against Sheffield United.

Martial also said that he hoped the hat-trick would not be his last for Man United..

The France international netted three goals against Sheffield as Man United claimed all three points against the visitors at Old Trafford.

“It was special for me because it was my first Man United’s hat-trick,” Martial told Sky Sports after the game.

“But I hope it is not my last. the most important thing is that we won the game.”

Martial added: “I think we played very well today, we created a lot of chances, and we have to score more, and if I score more the team will be better.

“We have to keep training and be ready for the next match.”

Martial will now hope to lead Man United to victory when they take on Brighton in their next Premier League match on Tuesday.

The victory against Sheffield means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now on the fifth position on the Premier League table with 46 points

