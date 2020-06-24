Home | News | General | Nigeria records 649 new COVID-19 cases, total now 22,020
Nigeria records 649 new COVID-19 cases, total now 22,020



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 43 minutes ago
Nigeria has recorded 649 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 22,020 in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Wednesday.

Data obtained by Edujandon.com from the NCDC’s website showed that Nigeria currently has 13,865 active COVID-19 cases..

It also showed that over 120,108 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the country.

A further breakdown of the cases showed that Lagos, Oyo, and Plateau recorded highest cases of COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

649 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-250
Oyo-100
Plateau-40
Delta-40
Abia-28
Kaduna-27
Ogun-22
Edo-20
Akwa Ibom-18
Kwara-17
FCT-17
Enugu-14
Niger-13
Adamawa-13
Bayelsa-7
Osun-6
Bauchi-6
Anambra-4
Gombe-3
Sokoto-2
Imo-1
Kano-1

22,020 cases
7,613 discharged
542 deaths pic.twitter.com/2AMqZM4ih7

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 24, 2020
