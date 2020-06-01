Home | News | General | APC crisis: We won’t attend Giadom’s NEC meeting -NWC

The Senator Abiola Ajimobi-led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has rejected the invitation extended to its members to attend the National Executive Committee meeting convened by Victor Giadom.

The NWC said this in a statement jointly signed by the Ag. National Chairman, Hilliard Eta, and Ag. National Secretary, Waziri Bulama, in Abuja, on Wednesday..

They said the President, Major General Muhammed Buhari (retd), was wrongly advised and blackmailed into agreeing to lend his weight to illegality.

The statement read, “We wish to unequivocally state that members of the National Working Committee believe that the President was offered wrong advice or blackmailed into lending his weighty office to the illegality of the National Executive Committee meeting purportedly convened by one Victor Giadom on 25th June, 2020.

“We hereby respectfully implore Mr. President to kindly avail himself with facts of the matter regarding the impasse presently experienced by the Party so as to guide him in his assessment of the matter because we are sure that the President, if properly advised, would come to the conclusion that the meeting convened by Chief Victor Giadom bothers on illegality and criminality.

“The National Working Committee regrets to turn down the invitation to the illegal and unconstitutional National Executive Committee convened by Chief Victor Giadom.

“We believe that attending such a meeting will amount to embracing illegalities and turning a blind eye to the infractions on the Constitution of our great Party.”

