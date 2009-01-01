Home | News | General | All the millions promised me after my big brother disqualification were all scam – Tacha
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha has said all the millions promised to her after she got disqualified were all scam.
Recall that Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye of the Psquare fame promised Tacha the prize money if she’s evicted.
Also, some popular personalities promised the ‘Titan’ crooner millions.
However, Tacha on Wednesday during BBNaija Reunion, told Ebuka that all the money people promised her were for ‘clout chasing’.
According to her, ” When I got out of the house, I got so many promises from millions but most of them did not come through, they were all scam and for clout chasing.
“The only money I received was from the GofundMe account my fans set up for me.”
