APC crisis: Presidency reveals why Tinubu was not invited to NEC meeting with Buhari, Giadom





The Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmaad, has given reasons the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will not attend Thursday’s National Executive Committee meeting.





According to him, Tinubu is not a member of the party’s NEC.





“There are some people who need to know that the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party, hence, he doesn’t attend the NEC Meetings. This is very clear!” Ahmaad tweeted late on Wednesday night.





The NEC meeting will be convened by Victor Giadom, who is fighting to be acting National Chairman of the APC.





Giadom has been publicly backed by President Muhammadu Buhari, who himself will be present at the virtual meeting.





The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has however made it clear they plan to boycott the meeting, as it will amount to “embracing illegalities and turning a blind eye to the infractions on the constitution of the party”.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers