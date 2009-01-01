Home | News | General | COVID-19: Eiffel Tower reopens after 104 days
Nigerian govt approves N2.3trillion as COVID-19 stimulus
Fayemi tackles Ojudu over ‘fabricated report’ on visit to Buhari

COVID-19: Eiffel Tower reopens after 104 days



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 21 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Eiffel Tower reopened on Thursday for the first time since France imposed its coronavirus lockdown in March, though tourists will not be allowed to the top of the Paris landmark until later this summer.

Journalists from around the world were on hand as about 50 visitors, mainly French, prepared to make the steep climb by stairs to the first two levels, as elevators will remain closed because of social distancing concerns.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172