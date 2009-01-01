CeeC opens up on car accident

It was gathered that the accident happened somewhere around New Haven in Enugu State.

In the viral video, CeeC was seen scurrying for help as her car allegedly suffered a brake failure.

The ex-housemate took to her Instagram page confirming that she was involved in an accident but not injured.



She, however, revealed that the other individual involved in the accident is currently reviving treatment at the hospital.

Her post read: “Thank you for all your concerns and well wishes.

“Unfortunately I was involved in an auto accident and an individual was struck.

“I am doing well but a bit shaken up, the individual that was struck is reviving treatment at the hospital and I pray for a full recovery.

“Thank you all for the kind words, love and prayers.

“Thank you to the Samaritan who offered us his truck without questions and transported us to the hospital. God bless you wherever you are.”

