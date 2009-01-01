Home | News | General | This beautiful lady summons courage, walks to a man she likes, asks him out (see how people reacted)

- The tweep by the user name Jike Jeuri, @izktcm, shared a video as she gave a call to @antonymurithi4 who she wanted to take on a date

- The young lass appeared nervous as she dialed the call and even started off with a little banter before they could get to serious business

- When she finally asked him out, Murithi gave her a hard time before he accepted making her the most delighted girl ever

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Who said ladies cannot be the first to make a move and ask a man out on a date?

A Kenyan tweep has shown it is not as difficult as many believe to 'shoot your shot' and amazingly come out triumphant.

The tweep by the user name Jike Jeuri, @izktcm shared a video as she gave a call to @antonymurithi4 (Tonnie Murithi) asking him out on a date.

Proudly a cosmetic surgery baby - Tonto Dikeh says as she shares throwback photo

A tweep gathered the courage to ask a fellow male tweep out on a date

Source: UGC

The young lass appeared nervous as she dialed the call and even after the man had answered, she could not get herself to ask him out, at first.

The two initially flattered each other, laughing at their silly jokes as they displayed undeniable chemistry.

Then the time to pop the question came.

"So, I have something to tell you. Listen, Do you want to go on a date with me?" She said while appearing tensed, eagerly waiting for the answer.

"Please repeat one last time," the guy cheekily said just to get a chance to hear the question again, which the male gender rarely gets to hear.

She repeated the question twice and he finally said yes to the delight of the young beauty.

This dazzled other tweeps who were struck by not only the lady taking the bold step but also the chemistry between the two which many said could be felt through the phone.

BBNaija: CeeC slams Tacha for calling her 'this person', says her name is already in rooms she hasn't entered yet

Here are some of the reactions to the call:

The two are not entirely new to each other as they had earlier met for a candid Youtube talk which kind of explains why Jike Jeuri decided to go for 'her man'.

Here are some of their videos.

Murithi later shared pictures trying out some of his shirts that he wanted to wear on the date.

We all hope everything turns out great for these two.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman with the twitter handle @_Dulceee_ shared the pictures of the wedding gift she got from her husband.

In some of the photos she posted on Twitter on Saturday, June 13, she could be seen standing beside the expensive white Range Rover her husband bought for her.

Davido unfollows Peruzzi amidst sexual abuse allegation

Vox pop: What will you do if you discover that your partner used love charm to marry you? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...