Home | News | General | Jubilation as Man United star breaks 7-year curse at the club

- Anthony Martial was thrice on target against Sheffield helping Man United win 3-0

- The three goals were Martial's first senior hat-trick in his career and United's first hat-trick by any player since Ferguson retired seven years ago

- Martial has now scored 19 goals in 36 appearances this season

- The win saw Man United narrow the gap between them and Chelsea to just two points

Bruno Fernandes has congratulated Antony Martial following the Frenchman's historic hat-trick against Sheffield United on Wednesday night, June 25.

Martial struck thrice in the Premier League clash to guide United to a 3-0 win at Old Trafford to close in on fourth-placed Chelsea.

The 24-year-old netted the opener inside seven minutes of the encounter, before he doubled the advantage at the stroke of half-time.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Super Eagles star tells Mourinho the only condition that will make him sign for Tottenham

He completed his hat-tick of the night in the 74th minute as the Red Devils marched to a comfortable win.

The treble of goals was Martial's first in his senior career and United's first hat-trick by any player since Sir Alex Ferguson retired seven years ago.

Anthony Martial was thrice on target against Sheffield helping Man United win 3-0. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

An elated Fernandes took to social media after the match to congratulate his close pal and teammate following the historic feat.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fanzone'

"Congratulations Anthony Martial on your first hat-trick wearing the Manchester United jersey," Fernandes posted.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer entrusted Martial with the centre forward role and the Frenchman has staked his long-term claim having found the back of the net 19 times in 36 appearances.

Meanwhile, United's win over the Blades narrowed the gap between them and Chelsea to just two points as they push for a Champions League slot.

Ahmed Musa reveals why he cried after his 2 goals vs Iceland and how World Cup exit crippled players

Chelsea will be hoping to restore their five-point lead when they take on Man City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, June 25.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alexis Sanchez is set to return to his parent club as Man United are unwilling to extend his loan deal at Inter Millan.

The 31-year old could return to Old Trafford as early as July to help the team campaign for Europe.

The motivations behind the discontinuation of his loan deal are quite odd, as reports indicate United are unwilling to further bolster Inter’s attack as they consider the Italian giants as competition in the Europa League.

I’ve proof to show I was asked for bribe to make World Cup team – Obasi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...