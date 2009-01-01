Home | News | General | Dbanj scandal: Nigerians advise singer after abuse allegations

- Top Nigerian singer, Dbanj, has been embroiled in a terrible scandal after a young lady, Seyitan, accused him of rape

- Seyitan said that the singer raped her in 2018 and a lot of things later ensued

- Some Legit.ng readers have now reacted to the situation and shared their take on what they think Dbanj should do

The year 2020 has been one filled with a lot of downs that got people buzzing on social media.

Just recently, top Nigerian singer, Dbanj, was accused by a lady, Seyitan, of raping her in 2018.

The lady claimed that the singer gained access to her hotel room after he had wooed her at a party and she refused.

A number of Nigerians had mixed reactions to the issue and things got more complicated after the singer allegedly got his accuser arrested and her social media pages compromised.

Dbanj scandal: Apologize and move on - Nigerians tell singer

In a new statement released by Seyitan, she claimed that Dbanj and his team tried to intimidate her and threaten her and that after she was released from police custody, she was taken to an unknown location of the singer’s choosing before she regained her freedom.

Some Legit.ng readers have now taken to social media to react to the issue. A poll was created to ask people what they felt. 36.8% voted that the singer should apologize to Seyitan and move on while 36.6% voted that the issue should still be taken to court.

23.9% voted that they did not care about the situation. See the poll below:

In the comment section, one Twitter user, Mazi Emmanuel, said that Dbanj should apologize.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian celebs finally reacted to the abuse allegations against Dbanj.

Some of the celebs to comment on the issue include Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Rita Dominic, Timini Egbuson, Eku Edewor, MI Abaga, Timi Dakolo, to name a few.

Media personality, Eku Edewor, said that Dbanj's alleged actions make him look like he has something to hide.

Actress Rita Dominic said that everyone who had a hand in detaining the singer's alleged victim has a case to answer.

