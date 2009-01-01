Home | News | General | Fury finally reveals why Joshua refused mega heavyweight fight with Wilder

- Tyson Fury has slammed his fellow countryman Anthony Joshua for refusing to fight Deontay Wilder

- Fury claims AJ was offered a massive £64million to a two mega-fight but he refused

- Joshua and Fury recently agreed to go neck-to-neck in 2021 to unify the heavyweight division

Tyson Fury has claimed that Anthony Joshua refused a staggering £64million to have a mega-fight with former WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

The Gypsy King admitted that if the fight between AJ and the Bronze Bomber had happened, his fellow Brit would have lost the fight.

Fury who dethroned Wilder to become the new WBC champion believes the American would have had the better of Joshua.

"When I was out of the ring retired, he tried to fight Joshua twice [and] it was going on for ages - we all know that.

"They offered him $80m [£64m] for a two-fight deal, and I know a few people who saw proof of the funds and people who I definitely trust and he refused," Fury told IFL.

Fury further stated that if the fight had happened that Joshua will not be regarded among the top heavyweights in the world.

Tyson Fury claims Johsua refused to fight Wilder after being offered £64m. Both fighters recently agreed to unify the division in 2021. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said: "Wilder beats Joshua 100,000,000 per cent. Wilder beats Joshua, [Dillian] Whyte, Jarrell Miller.

"One touch from the Bronze Bomber and their faces are gone forever.

"Wilder would do to Whyte and Joshua what he did to Dominic Breazleale... he would put them unconscious in round one."

