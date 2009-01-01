BREAKING: Nigeria governor enacts highest fine ever for violation of COVID-19 rules
In order to discourage the violation of the lockdown order in Rivers state, Governor Nyesom Wike has imposed the sum of N10 million as fine on any violator.
According to Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the commissioner for information and communication, Governor Wike enacted this harsh punishment during the state's executive council in a meeting presided over by him on Thursday, June 25, The Nation reports.
Nsirim said that the council agreed that henceforth, would-be couples in the state must apply to the governor through the social welfare and rehabilitation commission.
The commissioner disclosed that the application must contain the names of the concerned persons and the venue to be used.
He went on to inform residents that the number of persons to be present for each wedding ceremony must not exceed 50, adding that this also applies to burials.
