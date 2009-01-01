Home | News | General | Covid-19: Poll shows Nigerians want Buhari to suspend visas for foreign workers to reduce unemployment

In furtherance of his strict anti-immigration policies, the White House announced on Monday, June 22, that the president of the United States, Donald Trump will sign an executive order that will suspend visas for foreign workers till the end of 2020.

President Trump explained that the move is to save jobs for Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that 42% of hitherto employed Nigerians lost their jobs due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report which was published on Friday, June 5 was titled COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (COVID-19 NLPS).

It stated that the impact on employment and income had been widespread as “respondents who were working before the outbreak reported that they were not currently working due to COVID-19.”

Thus, Legit.ng asked Nigerians via an online poll if they think President Muhammadu Buhariari also sign an executive order to suspend visas for foreign workers to reduce unemployment, just like President Trump.

Out of over 1,500 people who participated in the poll on Facebook, 78% said they want President Buhari to sign an executive order to suspend visas for foreign workers to reduce unemployment.

However, 22% of the respondents said the Nigerian president should not follow the path of his American counterpart.

On Twitter, about 500 respondents participated in the poll. Similarly, the majority of the respondents, 60.1%, said the president should suspend visas foreign workers while 14.1% advised him not to.

Also, 18.8% of the respondents said the country's economy will suffer if the president suspends visas for foreign workers while the remaining seven per cent were indifferent.

Below are some insightful reactions that accompanied the poll:

Omachona God'spower Richard said: "My reply is not on the vote. Where are the jobs that you want to sign executive order? We like to copy too much in this country. After all, they copied the "next level" mantra for the second term"

"Executive order is no power here, he sign executive order 4weeks ago another fellow under the guises of governors forum came up to suspend his executive order, do the President really understand what an executive order is all abt," Eugene Steven said.

Prince Obinna said: "Here foreign workers gives us job more than the government...our case is different pls...in their land they employ us, in our own land they employ us also so why should we stop them..."

Drey!, @kiig_drey, tweeted: "Foreign workers are not the reason for unemployment in Nigeria. Canada imports labor and the citizens don’t suffer for it"

