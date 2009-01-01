Home | News | General | WWE in serious crisis as wrestlers and multiple people test positive for coronavirus

Serious tension and panic is now rocking the World Wrestling Entertainment as multiple people are now said to have tested positive to deadly Coronavirus.

For close to seven months now since the outbreak of Coronavirus, the pandemic has caused many havoc in arguably everywhere on earth with recorded cases everyday.

Sporting activities were suspended in many parts of the world in which football only returned in Europe this month with games in the Premier League and Spanish La Liga.

According to the report on UK Sun, the Wrestling association have been hosting shows in America without allowing fans to watch their activities due to the pandemic.

Their thoughts was that such development would help them to reduce the spread of the virus not knowing that cases will still be recorded.

Now, there are reports that multiple people have contracted the virus despite locking up their Florida training center from fans.

WWE chiefs are now scared and hoping that the virus has not gotten to the production staffs and this has forced them to order for another round of testing.

More than five thousand people are already said to have contracted coronavirus in Florida which is massive.

Also, WWE star Renee Young has taken to social media to confirm that she has tested positive for Coronavirus and urged people to be using masks and also washing their hands regularly.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nikola Jokic tested positive for coronavirus in days after being pictured World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic and his wife, Jelena recently made an announcement that they tested positive to COVID-19 after tennis star organized a mini tournament.

On June 11, Djokovic and Denver Nuggets star Jokic met and were pictured hugging and sitting beside each other with no social distancing being observed at a basketball event in Belgrade.

But there is no evidence to prove that either of the men infested each other with the deadly disease.

Jokic's case has delayed his return to the United States to join up with his basketball team ahead of the restart of the season.

