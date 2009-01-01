Home | News | General | Panic for Ighalo as top Premier League striker confirms offer to join Man United

- Richarlison claims Man United wanted to sign him in January to replace Marcus Rashford who had picked up a back injury

- The Manchester club further tabled offers for Joshua King and Erling Haland before landing Ighalo

- Richarlison was also a major target for Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese's spell at Old Trafford

- The Brazilian striker has scored 10 goals for Everton this season and set up three others

Everton forward Richarlison has confirmed an offer from Man United to complete a switch to Old Trafford.

United were unsuccessful in their bid to sign the striker back in January after the Brazilian rejected a transfer away mid-season.

At the time, the Red Devils were desperate to land a replacement for Marcus Rashford who had picked up a back injury.

The side went on to table offers for Erling Halaand and Joshua King before landing Odion Ighalo who arrived on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

Richarlison has now come out to admit there was indeed an offer from United and Barcelona to sign him.

Richarlison was also a major target for Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese's spell at Old Trafford. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

"There were lots of offers during the season, from Barcelona and from Manchester United," Richarlison told Desimpedidos.

"But the club opted to keep me in the group and I didn’t want to leave in the middle of the season. It’s bad to leave team-mates like this," he added.

The 23-year-old was a major target for Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese's stint at United but a move never materialised.

Richarlison joined the Toffees back in 2018 from Watford in a deal valued at around £50 million.

He has since established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League, thereby earning 19 caps for the Brazil national team.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alexis Sanchez is set to return to his parent club as Man United are unwilling to extend his loan deal at Inter Millan.

The 31-year old could return to Old Trafford as early as July to help the team campaign for Europe.

The motivations behind the discontinuation of his loan deal are quite odd, as reports indicate United are unwilling to further bolster Inter’s attack as they consider the Italian giants as competition in the Europa League.

