DJ Cuppy shades Arsenal’s David Luiz over contract extension, fans react

- DJ Cuppy appears to be having a bad time with the football club she supports

- The entertainer recently took to her Twitter page to indirectly shade Arsenal following the announcement of new contract extensions

- Cuppy’s shade appeared to have been directed at defender, David Luiz, who got a fresh one year extension

Popular Nigerian entertainer DJ Cuppy has been having a bad time with the premier league club she supports and this is evident in some of the posts that have been appearing on her Twitter page lately.

The DJ in a recent tweet on her page appeared to have thrown an indirect shade at Arsenal following the announcement of contract extension for some players.

Cuppy’s shade also looked like it was directed at defender, David Luiz, whose contract was recently extended for another one year by the football club.

DJ Cuppy and Arsenal’s David Luiz. Photo: Instagram/@davidluiz_4/@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Check out the tweet shared by DJ Cuppy below:

Some of her fans were also spotted in the comment section teasing the entertainer.

"Anytime I see you post something about gunners I really like it. When you said you're not a gunners family again I feel so bad bad about it. @cuppymusic," one follower tweeted at her.

Read some more reactions below:

The Gelato crooner in a different tweet shared on her page noted that she intends to check out every other football game for the rest of the week in a bid to find a new club to support.

She said: "Going to watch #MUNSHU ... Still checking out every single game this week to find a suitable new club!"

See her post below:

Recall that some days ago, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy penned a breakup message to the Arsenal football club after she found their performance disappointing in a recent match. The entertainer in her post said that there is only so much heartbreak a person can take from their football club.

“It’s not me, it’s you. Only so much heartbreak a girl can take @Arsenal... I can no longer stay in this toxic relationship. I’m sorry,” Cuppy wrote in a Twitter post.

[embedded content]

