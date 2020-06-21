Home | News | General | Rape of minors in A-Ibom by pastors, persons in authority worrisome – Police

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom state police command has decried the perpetration of the rape and defilement of minors in the State by pastors and persons in authority.

Addressing newsmen yesterday at the police Headquarters Ikot Akpan-Abia, Uyo, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, added that a situation where fathers defile or rape their daughters in the state has even become more worrisome.

Edgal pointed out that following investigation operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Intelligence Department (SCIID) , Uyo on June 18, 2020 arrested another Pastor identified as Inimfon Inyang who lives with eight (8) girls between the ages of 13yrs and 16yrs in his deliverance Centre at Nung Atim Street, Off Idoro Road and severally had unlawful carnal knowledge of one of the girls that is 15-yr-old.

He added that on June 21, 2020, Operatives of Esit Eket division arrested one Ime Sunday of Ekpene Obo community who had repeatedly raped his 16-year-old daughter in November, which caused the victim to flee her father’s home to her friend’s abode in Etinan LGA.

He added, “However, the father of the victim who persuaded her to return home with the promise that she would no longer be sexually violated continued in same act after she returned home.

“Also following a tip-off on 21/06/2020 at about 1:00pm, Operatives of ‘A’ Division apprehended one Sunday Otema of Nelson Mandela Street, Uyo. Investigation revealed that the suspect lured a 10-yr-old girl to a bush and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her”.

The CP also pointed out that the minors who are sent out on errands and hawking usually fall prey to perpetrators of rape, and warned that henceforth parents and guardians who send out their children or wards to hawk would be arrested and prosecuted in line with the State’s Child Rights Act.

He explained that Operatives of Ibesikpo Asutan Division two weeks ago apprehended of one Gospel Timothy of Atai Essien, in Oruk Anam Local Government Area who allegedly raped a 21-yr-old girl that was sent on an errand.

“Investigation revealed that the mother of the victim sent her on an errand; but she was waylaid by the suspect and forcefully taken to his house where he forcefully had unlawfully carnal knowledge of the victim.

“The Police Command therefore enjoins the general public particularly parents and guardians to be more cautious of the integrity of persons to whom they entrust their children and wards.

“The Command’s advice is premised on the fact that some of the minors were sexually violated by their so-called spiritual fathers or persons in authority in the course of hawking.

“To this end, the Command warns that any parent or guardian whose child or ward is sent out to hawk will be arrested and prosecuted in line with the provision of section 30 (2C) of the Child’s Rights Act which prohibits hiring of children for hawking and also prescribes a punishment upon conviction to 10 years imprisonment in section 30(3)”



