DEVELOPING: Again, Police seal APC National Secretariat



  4 hours 20 minutes ago
By Omeiza Ajayi

Security operatives have again sealed the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Abuja.

This is coming two days after the police sealed and reopened the premises within hours.

Thursday’s action also comes on a day the Chief Victor Giadom faction of the APC is meeting at the Presidential Villa with some members of the National Executive Committee NEC of the party.

Those who had entered the building were sent out at about 9 am while four security vehicles were stationed in and around the party facility.

Details later…

Vanguard

