Ghana to reconstruct building in Nigerian embassy
- 5 hours 17 minutes ago
Ghana’s foreign affairs minister has said the country will reconstruct the building demolished inside the Nigerian High Commission compound in Accra.
Armed men reportedly stormed the compound last week and destroyed buildings under construction. Two people have been arrested over the incident.
Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said the government would restore the building to its original state as soon as possible.
She added that the High Commission will be issued with a title deed for the land.
Ms. Botchwey said Ghana was committed to ensuring the safety of members of the diplomatic corps.
She said the government was engaging Nigeria to calm tension between the two countries.
BBC
vanguard
