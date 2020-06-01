Home | News | General | “Oshiomhole Is A Dictator” – Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu
“Oshiomhole Is A Dictator” – Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu



The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu has described the suspended national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomole as a ‘Dictator’.

It’s no longer news that Shuaibu and his boss, Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki have since defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP following disagreements in the APC and the disqualification of Obaseki from contesting the party’s guber primaries..

Speaking in a recent interview with Channels Television, Shuaibu disclosed that he personally has no problems with the APC, adding that his issues are with Oshiomole. In his words;

“I have no problems with APC but I have serious problems with Comrade Adams Ali Oshiomole that became a dictator”.

“The leadership that Comrade could not give in APC is what I am seeing in PDP. I am seeing leadership that resolves issues before it becomes out of hand,” he said.

He explained that leaving APC was not something he was happy about because it was ‘a house he helped build’.

