Home | News | General | Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Hits Ghana
Obaseki, Imansuangbon battle for Edo PDP ticket today
Man defiles his 3-yr-old daughter while his wife was in the labor room, blames an evil spirit

Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Hits Ghana



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 40 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Shaking of a moderate quake was felt in most parts of Accra, Ghana late Wednesday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake reached magnitude 4.0 which makes it one of the strongest earthquake in Ghana in years..

alt

The epicenter was located in the western part of the city — due to the vulnerability of many buildings in Accra area, earthquake-report.com does not exclude minor damage.

Two minor aftershocks were felt by residents a few minutes after the mainshock. The phenomenon took place in Ghana at about 10:40 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020, occurred three times in the space of 10 minutes.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172