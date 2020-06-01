Home | News | General | Man defiles his 3-yr-old daughter while his wife was in the labor room, blames an evil spirit

A 43-year-old man, Ikechukwu Ekenta, has been arrested for allegedly raping his 3-year-old daughter, Kamsiyochukwu Ekenta.

According to reports, the victim was defiled on the 28th of April 2020, the day her mother was delivered of another child.

Narrating her ordeal, the little said her father put his ‘komkom’ (Penis) inside her private part while she was asleep and she was woken by a sharp pain

In an interview, the alleged rapist said that he was pushed by an evil spirit to rape his child. .

According to Mr. Ekenta, whenever the spirit came, he would start behaving abnormally and on that fateful, he used his finger to defile the girl as the urge came..

Ikechukwu Ekenta Photo Credit : ABS

While explaining what she encountered on her return from hospital, the wife of the rapist, Mrs Ekenta, said she noticed sharp pain from her child while bathing her and on enquiry, discovered that her husband had defile her daughter.

Mrs Ekenta said that she asked her husband what transpired and he admitted committing the crime and took the girl to hospital where it was revealed that he used his manhood instead of his hands as he claimed.

She stated that she complained to the parents of her husband but they threatened to deal with her if she dares tell anyone, until a good samaritan whistleblower came to her aid.

The Commissioner For Women And Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, who felt so bad about the development, said it was an abominable act and condemnable in all ramifications lamenting that the child is still in pains.

