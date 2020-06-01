Home | News | General | Life was better before BBNaija – Ike

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Ike has said he preferred his life before the BBNaija reality show in 2019.

Ike said this on Wednesday night after BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked if he preferred his life before he entered the reality show..

According to him, he is indifferent about his life at the moment despite the fame.

He mentioned that the only thing he prefers about his reality after BBNaija is his relationship with Mercy Eke.

Ike said: “I drove a better car in America, had more money so I’m indifferent about this life.

“Life before BBNaija was better, I only prefer my life now because of my relationship with Mercy.

“Mercy has a really good heart. After the house, she talked to me about being hopeful and that really raised my spirit.”

Recall that Mercy and Ike started their relationship in the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ reality show in 2019.

They have since become lovebirds and maintained their relationship

