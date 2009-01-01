Home | News | General | BREAKING: Former Oyo state gov, Ajimobi is dead
Life was better before BBNaija – Ike
REVEALED: Hushpuppi, Woodberry were planning $435m cyber heist before arrest

BREAKING: Former Oyo state gov, Ajimobi is dead



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Reports reaching Nigerianeye can confirm that immediate past governor of Oyo State and acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abiola Ajimobi is dead.

It was gathered that the 70-year-old, who had been on a life support machine since last Friday at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, after slipping into a coma following Coronavirus complications, died on Thursday (today).

More details later…

