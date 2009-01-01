FG calls for calm as Ghanian govt moves to rebuild structure

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, who disclosed this in Abuja also informed that President Nana Akufo-Addo-led government has undertaken to rebuild the structure.

Recall that a structure belonging to Nigerian High Commission was demolished by Ghanian non-state actors over poor documentation last Friday. But the country’s president on Wednesday apologized to the people and government of Nigeria over the incident.

The Minister however said Nigeria should be partly blamed for not legalizing the property was acquired about 20 years.



According to him, part of the reasons for the demolition was the failure of successive Nigerian governments to submit the title deeds of the property as expected of them.

The Minister, therefore, commended the Ghanian government for undertaking to rebuild the structure as well as prosecute the perpetrators.

According to Ghanian president, those responsible for the action have been charged to court and would be arraigned immediately.

Considering that the action was perpetrated by non-state actors, Minister Onyeama stated that the Nigerian government was satisfied with the prompt, responsible position of the Ghanian government.

For Nigerians who felt that stringent actions ought to have been taken against Ghana, the Minister said: “There is a distinction between state actors and non-state actors. We cannot take action against the Ghanian State for what the state was not totally responsible for.

“In this circumstance, the protection given to Nigerian High Commission might not have been of expected standard but other nations of the world had also gone through similar ordeals but the host countries were not held responsible.

“When the United Nations building in Nigeria was attacked by Boko Haram Sect, they did not take it against Nigeria because it was a non-state action. ” Also, many foreigners have been killed in Nigeria.

“There is always such violent actions by non-state actors but we have to engage the government. It is only when the government fails to take necessary steps that actions can be initiated against them”, Onyeama stated.

”So, the actions of non-state actors cannot jeopardize the brother, friendly relationship we have with Ghana. We are satisfied with the action of Ghanian President, and all we have to do is to pursue proper documentation of the building.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers