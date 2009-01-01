Home | News | General | I have problem with Oshiomhole not APC – Edo Deputy Gov
The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu has disclosed that he has a problem with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress political party.

Shuaibu described Oshiomhole as a dictator whilst speaking on a  Channels Television programme “Politics Today”.

He stated that he has no problem with the ruling party but with the suspended National Chairman of the APC.

According to him, the rival party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) resolve their issues easily and this makes operation flow better than in the APC. 


”I suffered to build APC if I look back and see what I have laboured for.

”But what I am happy about is that I am happy to consolidate and make history on the issue of godfatherism in Edo State.

”One thing I found in PDP is that they have a way of quickly resolving issues, what I have seen with them is completely different from where I am coming from (APC).”

