I’m not a ritualist – Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo cries out

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has reacted to comments alleging that he is a ritualist.
Kanayo said that contrary to the allegation, he only interprets roles in movies.
He made the remark while responding to questions in an Instagram live chat with his fans.
Some Nigerians consider Kanayo O. Kanayo to be a ritualist due to the roles he plays in movies.
However, the veteran actor warned that those talking about rituals should be seen as distractions.
“We are doing something about this. Don’t leave me challenged, so all you talking about ritual, go and do rituals with yourself.
“I played a role, but the fact is some people don’t contribute anything to followership, all they want to do is cause distraction.
“Don’t go with such people who are always there to distract you, remain focused. You notice that people who always talk about rituals are not focused.”
