Gorgeous young female builder excels in male-dominated industry, inspires women to get out of their comfort zones (photos)

- Snethemba Chiliza is a fearless woman who does work some believe to be only for men

- She encourages more women to take on roles in male-dominated industries

- Chiliza’s passion for her hands-on labour developed when she was a teenager

Byline: Zakithi Dlamini - Freelance Journalist

Those who believe a woman's place is in the kitchen and her job is to raise children may as well think again. Female builder, Snethemba Chiliza, proved to Mzansi that girl power can lead to women to being the boss.

While many still view building as a man's job, Snethemba from Mthwalume is dominating the industry with her unique skills and flair. There's nothing she can’t do when it comes to building with her own hands!

Speaking to Briefly.co.za, Snethemba said her passion for this line of work began when she was a teenager. After studying, she moved to Johannesburg where she received more professional hands-on training to hone her building skills.

No job is too big for Snethemba Chiliza and there's nothing called ‘a man's job'. Photo credit: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Today, she excels in skills including tilling, paving, ceiling board, built-in pieces and brick-laying. Her home decor skills are also out of this world. With her talent and drive to succeed, Snethemba can teach some men a thing or two about building luxurious mansions, from start to finish.

This multi-tasking diva said she would like to encourage more women to take their place in male-dominated industries without fear. She said no job is too big for a woman.

“My word of advice to the young women of South Africa is never judge yourself as a woman thinking you cannot do a man's job. If women can stand up and hustle like never before, we can build a better planet. A woman’s mind is very powerful, able to plan and achieve through her plan. It takes a wise woman to see potential in her hands,” she said.

Snethemba Chiliza slays in a man's world. Photo credit: Supplied.

Source: Twitter

Snethemba admitted that she sometimes faced challenges, such as difficult clients, but giving up has never been an option. She said her dream is to uplift and empower other women by sharing her skills with them.

“It is God who directs the lives of his creatures. Everyone’s life is in his power and I encourage the women of South Africa to put God first in whatever they plan so that his power shall be the umbrella in everything they do and so that it prospers,” added Snethemba.

In other news, a young woman has inspired social media users with her success story.

Twitter user Tumelo Warona shared the story of Welile Gumede on the social media platform on Monday, June 22.

