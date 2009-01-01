Home | News | General | Top 5 most expensive cities in Africa finally revealed (see full list)

- Lagos in Nigeria is rated the second most expensive city in Africa

- N'Djamena in Chad ranked first while Libreville and Abidjan are at the third and fourth positions

- Congo also made the list with its city, Brazzaville, at the fifth position

The most expensive city in the world according to the 26th annual Cost of Living Survey is Hong Kong. The survey was carried out in March 2020 at the center of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

It should be noted that 2020 ranking comprised 209 cities in five different continents as it looks at their costs of the housing, transportation, food, clothing, entertainment, and household goods, Face2Face Africa reports.

In the Africa category, N’Djamena in Chad is the most expensive city, followed by Lagos in Nigeria.

Below is a full list of the top five expensive cities in Africa:

1. N’Djamena (Chad)

The Chadian city ranked 11th in the international category in 2019. In 2020, it dropped to 15th.

2. Lagos (Nigeria)

Lagos, the former capital of Nigeria, is one of the most populous cities in Africa. Last year, it ranked 25th globally and 4th in Africa. It improved on the continent this year as it moved to the 2nd position.

A collage of some of the ranked cities. Photo source: Face2Face Africa

Source: UGC

3. Libreville (Gabon)

The city still maintains its 2019 position in Africa when it came 3rd. in 2020, it ranked 33rd for the cost of living.

4. Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire

Ranked as the 4th most expensive city for expats in Africa, it scored 36th on a global scale.

5. Brazzaville (Congo)

This is the fifth most expensive country for foreigners in Africa and ranked 44th globally. However, in 2019, it was ranked 39th globally.

